American Tower (AMT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and UBS gave American Tower (NYSE: AMT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst David Barden maintained a Buy rating on American Tower today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $238.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Barden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Barden covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CenturyLink, Verizon, and AT&T.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $265.73, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $308.00 price target.

Based on American Tower’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion and net profit of $563 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.13 billion and had a net profit of $278 million.

American Tower Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Property, Asia Property, Europe Property, Africa Property, Latin America Property and Services. The U.S. Property segment operates in the United States. The Asia Property segment refers to the operations in India. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.