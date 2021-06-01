American Tower (AMT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Oppenheimer gave American Tower (NYSE: AMT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on American Tower today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $258.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 71.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $274.50.

The company has a one-year high of $272.20 and a one-year low of $197.50. Currently, American Tower has an average volume of 2.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Pamela Reeve, a Director at AMT sold 3,653 shares for a total of $770,381.

Founded in 1995, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corp. is one of the largest real estate investment trusts and is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure in several countries worldwide.