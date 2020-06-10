American Tower (AMT) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, a Director at American Tower (AMT), Joann Reed, sold shares of AMT for $520.4K.

This is Reed’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on WAT back in May 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Tower’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $415 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.81 billion and had a net profit of $397 million. The company has a one-year high of $269.25 and a one-year low of $174.32. AMT’s market cap is $118 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.50.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $272.75, reflecting a -2.3% downside.

Joann Reed’s trades have generated a 14.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Tower Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Property, Asia Property, Europe Property, Africa Property, Latin America Property and Services. The U.S. Property segment operates in the United States. The Asia Property segment refers to the operations in India. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.