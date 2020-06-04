American Superconductor (AMSC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to American Superconductor (AMSC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

American Superconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, implying a 75.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.46 and a one-year low of $4.40. Currently, American Superconductor has an average volume of 218.4K.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.