American Superconductor (AMSC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on American Superconductor (AMSC) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Superconductor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on American Superconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.21 million and GAAP net loss of $3.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.54 million.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.