American Software (AMSWA) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on American Software (AMSWA), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Software with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on American Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Dennis Hogue, a Director at AMSWA bought 3,000 shares for a total of $30,240.

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.