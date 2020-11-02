American Resources (AREC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on American Resources (AREC) today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

American Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

Based on American Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $226.8K and net profit of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.96 million.

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded on October 2, 2013 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.