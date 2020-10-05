American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on October 2, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, AmerisourceBergen, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Renal Associates Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $9.75.

Based on American Renal Associates Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $205 million and net profit of $795K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.18 million.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates with interest in providing kidney dialysis services. It also offers outpatient and inpatient dialysis treatments for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company was founded by Joseph A. Carlucci, Christopher T. Ford and Syed T. Kamal in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.