American Public Education (APEI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on American Public Education (APEI) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Public Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Based on American Public Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $85.91 million and net profit of $7.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.38 million and had a net profit of $5.72 million.

American Public Education, Inc. engages in the provision of online and on-campus postsecondary education. It operates through the American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing segments. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities, and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

