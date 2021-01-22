American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman upgraded American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Buy today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardiman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Hardiman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Harley-Davidson, and Thor Industries.

American Outdoor Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.