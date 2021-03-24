American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

American Outdoor Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50, representing a 32.7% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Outdoor Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.65 million and net profit of $8.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $147K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More on AOUT: