American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Has a New Rating from B.Riley Financial

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) received a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Outdoor Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67.

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.