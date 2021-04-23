American National Bankshares (AMNB) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on American National Bankshares (AMNB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American National Bankshares.

The company has a one-year high of $36.50 and a one-year low of $19.41. Currently, American National Bankshares has an average volume of 22.63K.

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services, including commercial, mortgage & consumer banking, trust & investment services and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment offers estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.