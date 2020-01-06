American International Group (AIG) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on American International Group (AIG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American International Group with a $57.75 average price target.

Based on American International Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.37 billion and net profit of $656 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $622 million.

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, Other Operations, and Legacy Portfolio.