American International Group (AIG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 16, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American International Group (AIG), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American International Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on American International Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.68 billion and net profit of $1.75 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.48 billion and had a net profit of $654 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIG in relation to earlier this year.

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, Other Operations, and Legacy Portfolio. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The Legacy Portfolio segment consists of run-off insurance lines and legacy investments. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.