American International Group (AIG) Gets a Buy Rating from KBW

In a report released today, Meyer Shields from KBW maintained a Buy rating on American International Group (AIG), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Shields is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 71.8% success rate. Shields covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Travelers Companies, and James River Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American International Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.69, which is a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

American International Group’s market cap is currently $21.98B and has a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.34.

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, Other Operations, and Legacy Portfolio. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The Legacy Portfolio segment consists of run-off insurance lines and legacy investments. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.