AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 29, Matt Logan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Logan is ranked #1568 out of 7248 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMERICAN HOTEL is a Hold with an average price target of $2.51, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AMERICAN HOTEL’s market cap is currently $196.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.