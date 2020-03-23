AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.08, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

AMERICAN HOTEL has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.08, which is a 79.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$4.00 price target.

Based on AMERICAN HOTEL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.11 million.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments.