American Homes (AMH) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on American Homes (AMH), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.21, close to its 52-week high of $29.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

American Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.25.

American Homes’ market cap is currently $8.72B and has a P/E ratio of 93.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMH in relation to earlier this year.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.