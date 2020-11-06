American Homes (AMH) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on American Homes (AMH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.93, close to its 52-week high of $30.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Homes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a one-year high of $30.45 and a one-year low of $17.50. Currently, American Homes has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMH in relation to earlier this year.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.