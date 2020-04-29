American Homes (AMH) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter assigned a Hold rating to American Homes (AMH) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Homes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.67, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on American Homes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $284 million and net profit of $37.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a net profit of $31.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMH in relation to earlier this year.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.