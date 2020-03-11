American Financial Group (AFG) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on American Financial Group (AFG), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.91, close to its 52-week low of $83.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

American Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

American Financial Group’s market cap is currently $7.85B and has a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Berding, the Pres. of Sub. of AFG sold 23,000 shares for a total of $2,633,540.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.