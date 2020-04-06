American Financial Group (AFG) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained a Buy rating on American Financial Group (AFG) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.06.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.00.

Based on American Financial Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and net profit of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.69 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, John Berding, the Pres. of Sub. of AFG sold 23,000 shares for a total of $2,633,540.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.