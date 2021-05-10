American Financial Group (AFG) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Hold rating on American Financial Group (AFG) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.70, close to its 52-week high of $128.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.00.

American Financial Group’s market cap is currently $10.97B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFG in relation to earlier this year.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.