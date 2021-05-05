American Finance (AFIN) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on American Finance (AFIN) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Finance’s market cap is currently $1.08B and has a P/E ratio of -23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.