American Finance (AFIN) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

Howard Kim- February 27, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on American Finance (AFIN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

American Finance has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on American Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $148K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.52 million.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on managing and acquiring a portfolio of service-oriented, traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

