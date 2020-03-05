American Finance (AFIN) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on American Finance (AFIN) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Finance is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on American Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.52 million.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.