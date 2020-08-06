American Finance (AFIN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

Carrie Williams- August 6, 2020, 8:19 AM EDT

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on American Finance (AFIN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 48.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.18 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, American Finance has an average volume of 492.1K.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

