American Express (AXP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on American Express (AXP) on January 24 and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.11, close to its 52-week high of $138.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $141.40 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on January 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Based on American Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.17 billion and net profit of $1.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.99 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

