American Express (AXP) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Hold rating on American Express (AXP) today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.44, close to its 52-week low of $67.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 70.1% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Investment Corp, and Santander Consumer USA.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.71, a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $108.00 price target.

American Express’ market cap is currently $69.96B and has a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products, and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services and Corporate & Other.

