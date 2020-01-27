American Express (AXP) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on January 24, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on American Express (AXP), with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.11, close to its 52-week high of $138.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.40, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $138.13 and a one-year low of $99.48. Currently, American Express has an average volume of 2.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

