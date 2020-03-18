American Express (AXP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Morgan Stanley gave American Express (NYSE: AXP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on American Express yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.58, close to its 52-week low of $80.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $131.00 average price target, implying a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

American Express’ market cap is currently $69.39B and has a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products, and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services and Corporate & Other.

