American Express (AXP) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on American Express (AXP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.11, close to its 52-week high of $138.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Starwood Property, and Annaly Capital.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.11, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.17 billion and net profit of $1.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.99 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.