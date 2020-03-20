American Express (AXP) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on American Express (AXP) today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $118.59 average price target, implying a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $124.00 price target.

American Express’ market cap is currently $62.28B and has a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products, and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services and Corporate & Other.

