American Express (AXP) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at American Express (AXP), Theodore Leonsis, sold shares of AXP for $1M.

Following Theodore Leonsis’ last AXP Sell transaction on October 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.1%. In addition to Theodore Leonsis, one other AXP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on American Express’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.17 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.99 billion. The company has a one-year high of $138.13 and a one-year low of $102.52. AXP’s market cap is $106.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.41.

The insider sentiment on American Express has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

