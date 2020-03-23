American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life (AEL) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.40, close to its 52-week low of $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, Eagle Point Credit Company, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Equity Investment Life is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, implying a 128.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

American Equity Investment Life’s market cap is currently $1.07B and has a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AEL in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Alonzo Strickland, a Director at AEL bought 10,500 shares for a total of $97,335.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. engages in the development and sale of annuity and life insurance products through its subsidiaries. It focuses on issuing fixed index and fixed rate annuities. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.