American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 17, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life (AEL), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, Health Insurance Innovations, and National General Holdings.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Equity Investment Life’s market cap is currently $2.64B and has a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. engages in the development and sale of annuity and life insurance products through its subsidiaries. It focuses on issuing fixed index and fixed rate annuities. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.