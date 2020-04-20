American Electric Power (AEP) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

American Electric Power (AEP) received a Buy rating and a $95.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Centerpoint Energy, and Dominion Resources.

American Electric Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.27, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.98 and a one-year low of $65.14. Currently, American Electric Power has an average volume of 3.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEP in relation to earlier this year.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.