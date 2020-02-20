American Electric Power (AEP) Initiated with a Buy at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage with a Buy rating on American Electric Power (AEP) today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.46, close to its 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.83.

Based on American Electric Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $734 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $363 million.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing.

