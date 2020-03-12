American Electric Power (AEP) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on American Electric Power (AEP), with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and South Jersey Industries.

American Electric Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.57, a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

American Electric Power’s market cap is currently $44.34B and has a P/E ratio of 23.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEP in relation to earlier this year.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing.

