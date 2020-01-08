American Eagle (AEO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle (AEO), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.28, close to its 52-week low of $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Eagle with a $16.90 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Eagle’s market cap is currently $2.38B and has a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand.