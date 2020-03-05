American Eagle (AEO) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on American Eagle (AEO), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.87, close to its 52-week low of $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Children’s Place, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Eagle is a Hold with an average price target of $16.45, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.00 price target.

American Eagle’s market cap is currently $2.15B and has a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.71.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand.