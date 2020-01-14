American Eagle (AEO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on American Eagle (AEO), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.60, close to its 52-week low of $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

American Eagle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.90.

The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $13.66. Currently, American Eagle has an average volume of 4.47M.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand.