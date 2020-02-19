American Campus (ACC) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on American Campus (ACC), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Campus with a $52.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.94 and a one-year low of $43.05. Currently, American Campus has an average volume of 652.6K.

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services.