American Axle (AXL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on American Axle (AXL) on February 14 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, BorgWarner, and Amphenol.

American Axle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17, which is a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on American Axle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion and GAAP net loss of $454 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $353 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline, Metal Forming, and Casting.