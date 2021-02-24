American Assets (AAT) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Hold rating on American Assets (AAT) yesterday and set a price target of $28.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and Invitation Homes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Assets is a Hold with an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a one-year high of $45.57 and a one-year low of $20.15. Currently, American Assets has an average volume of 270.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAT in relation to earlier this year.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.