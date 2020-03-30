American Airlines (AAL) Gets a Sell Rating from Citigroup

In a report released today, Stephen Trent from Citigroup maintained a Sell rating on American Airlines (AAL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Trent is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Trent covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Airlines with a $19.22 average price target, representing a 36.9% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Sell.

American Airlines’ market cap is currently $5.98B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAL in relation to earlier this year.

AMR Corp. provides scheduled passenger, freight and mail services. The company provides services through its wholly owned subsidiaries which include American Airlines, Inc., and AMR Eagle Holding Corporation. The American Airlines, Inc. provides scheduled jet service to various destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation owns two regional airlines which do business as ‘American Eagle’ which include American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc. which in turn collectively known as the American Eagle carriers. It also contracts with independently owned regional airlines, which does business as AmericanConnection. The company was founded in October 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

