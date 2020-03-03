Ameresco (AMRC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ameresco (AMRC), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameresco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Ameresco’s market cap is currently $1.06B and has a P/E ratio of 32.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRC in relation to earlier this year.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.