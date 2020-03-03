Ameresco (AMRC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ameresco (AMRC) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 41.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Stmicroelectronics, and IPG Photonics.

Ameresco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.33, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Ameresco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRC in relation to earlier this year.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.