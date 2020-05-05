Ameresco (AMRC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ameresco (AMRC), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameresco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25.

Based on Ameresco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $307 million and net profit of $22.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $11.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRC in relation to earlier this year.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation, and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure; and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar Distributed Generation sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants; and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-PV. The company was founded by George P. Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.